Brokerages Expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VTEX.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VTEX opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.
About VTEX (Get Rating)
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VTEX (VTEX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.