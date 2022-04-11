Brokerages Expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

