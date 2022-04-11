AGF Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 5,610 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

