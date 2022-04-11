FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,655,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,288,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,248 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

