AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

