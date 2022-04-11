Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.