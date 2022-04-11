Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 215.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $323.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.15 and its 200 day moving average is $405.18.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

