Cwm LLC Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $55.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

