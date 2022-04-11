Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $109,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $25,538,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $109.77 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,423 shares of company stock valued at $57,252,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

