Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 370 ($4.85) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.48) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 497.86 ($6.53).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PETS stock opened at GBX 333.60 ($4.38) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 379.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.