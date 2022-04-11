Wise’s (WISE) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WISE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 950 ($12.46) to GBX 700 ($9.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 895 ($11.74) to GBX 745 ($9.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LON WISE opened at GBX 449.50 ($5.90) on Monday. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 420.20 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.43). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 530.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 719.10. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

