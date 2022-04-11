Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.52).

LON:JUP opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.20. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 301.66 ($3.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.70), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($30,207.03).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

