3,368 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

