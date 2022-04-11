2,685 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,833,000 after buying an additional 439,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.98 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

