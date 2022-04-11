Cwm LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.77 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

