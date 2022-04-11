Cwm LLC Invests $522,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $41.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.98.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

