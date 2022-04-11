Cwm LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter.

MGK opened at $227.74 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.15.

