Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $88.39 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00.

