boohoo group’s (BOO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.08% from the company’s current price.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.64) price objective on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.02) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

LON BOO opened at GBX 87.68 ($1.15) on Monday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.30.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

