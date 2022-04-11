Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.41) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($32.50).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,651.71 ($21.66) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,793.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,890.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.08 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,567.50 ($20.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,491 ($32.67).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.44), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,048,167.45).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

