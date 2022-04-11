Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.98 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 303,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $33,091,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.