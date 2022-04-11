D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,324 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HP were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

