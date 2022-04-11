Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 1,930 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $300.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.16. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $252.23 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

