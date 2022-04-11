D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 15,520 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 212,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

