D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of The Pennant Group worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,273,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

PNTG stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $512.11 million, a PE ratio of 224.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $45.33.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.