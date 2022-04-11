D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 725 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 225,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 134,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SkyWest (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.