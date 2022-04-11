Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

