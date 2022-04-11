Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $1,250,000.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $257.90 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

