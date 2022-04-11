Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $73.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.