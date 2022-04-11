D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

