Head to Head Contrast: Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) vs. Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A -1,323.11% -14.30% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pear Therapeutics and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 125.23%. Babylon has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.79%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than Pear Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and Babylon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 42.45 -$65.14 million N/A N/A Babylon $322.92 million 0.47 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Pear Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Babylon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Babylon beats Pear Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

