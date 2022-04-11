Contrasting Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Oshkosh 0 7 10 0 2.59

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $127.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.71%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oshkosh has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -448,896.19% -34.40% -24.02% Oshkosh 5.15% 10.32% 4.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Oshkosh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 33,672.51 -$471.34 million ($1.63) -7.66 Oshkosh $7.95 billion 0.79 $472.70 million $5.90 15.91

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Fisker on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

