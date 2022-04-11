Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $19,580,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,077,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,755,000 after acquiring an additional 812,943 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on PK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

