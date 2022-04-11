Critical Analysis: Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million 1.47 -$10.36 million ($1.80) -0.82 Lufax $9.70 billion 1.42 $2.61 billion $1.04 5.38

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -88.71% N/A -43.37% Lufax 27.08% 18.93% 5.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Senmiao Technology and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 0 3 2 0 2.40

Lufax has a consensus price target of $9.76, indicating a potential upside of 74.29%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Lufax beats Senmiao Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology (Get Rating)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services. The company is also involved in the sale of automobiles; and provision of auto finance services, as well as operates ride hailing platform that enables ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services. Senmiao Technology Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

