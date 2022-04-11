Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.72). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($2.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $6.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 17.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

