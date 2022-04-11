Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Target Price at C$2.41

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. raised their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.