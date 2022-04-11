Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Critical Survey

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Nam Tai Property, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Nam Tai Property’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.93 $21.11 million N/A N/A Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 4.11 $15.69 million $1.03 7.25

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nam Tai Property.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Nam Tai Property (Get Rating)

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.