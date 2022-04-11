State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 227 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of PRA Group worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PRA Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $44.74 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.