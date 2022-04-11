Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.70.

NYSE:CFR opened at $139.99 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

