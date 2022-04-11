NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,490 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.14, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

