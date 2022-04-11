13,410 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,389. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

