D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $603,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

