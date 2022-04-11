Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $4,005,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at $785,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $399.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.45.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Conn’s Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.