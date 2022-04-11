Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $203.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.86 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.62.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

