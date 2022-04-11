Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.63 Million Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,215 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $14,472,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $13,981,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.00 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

