Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.31 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,232 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.86. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

