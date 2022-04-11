iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $109.85 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $116.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

