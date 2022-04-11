American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,058 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.36% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

AXL opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $773.86 million, a P/E ratio of 225.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

