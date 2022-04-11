DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $106.42 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $257.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion and a PE ratio of -76.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $11,352,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,099 shares of company stock worth $59,300,303. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

