Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,382 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.59% of Digimarc worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC opened at $27.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Digimarc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

