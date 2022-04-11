State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Forward Air worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

FWRD stock opened at $85.40 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

